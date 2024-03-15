AWS Key Usage Detector is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Security Hub is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams investigating suspected AWS credential compromise or insider threats will find AWS Key Usage Detector invaluable for pinpointing when and where stolen keys were actually used across your infrastructure. The tool's free pricing and direct CloudTrail analysis mean you can run forensics immediately without vendor lock-in or waiting for procurement; the 122 GitHub stars signal active use by practitioners, not theoretical adoption. This is a forensic instrument, not a prevention layer, so skip it if you need real-time detection of compromised credentials before they're exploited, or continuous monitoring across accounts without manual CloudTrail export workflows.
Teams running AWS-native workloads who need fast visibility into misconfigurations without a separate vendor contract should start with Security Hub; it's free, runs natively across your account, and surfaces compliance gaps that most teams miss in their first month. The service maps to 200+ AWS best practices and integrates findings from GuardDuty, Inspector, and Macie without additional tooling. Skip this if you need multi-cloud posture management or deep forensics; Security Hub excels at AWS hygiene but doesn't prioritize response automation or investigation depth the way paid CSPM platforms do.
A command-line tool that analyzes local CloudTrail files to detect off-instance AWS key usage patterns for security monitoring and forensic analysis.
Automate AWS security checks and centralize security alerts.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Key Usage Detector vs AWS Security Hub for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Key Usage Detector: A command-line tool that analyzes local CloudTrail files to detect off-instance AWS key usage patterns for security monitoring and forensic analysis..
AWS Security Hub: Automate AWS security checks and centralize security alerts..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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