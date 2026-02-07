Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft Defender noise will get the most from 1Security Microsoft Alerts Tool because it correlates alerts directly to who actually has access and what sensitive data is at risk, turning raw signals into prioritized incidents that require action. The tool maps to GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001, and its permission drift detection across Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive catches the sharing misconfigurations that detection tools alone miss. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud and you need a CSPM that handles AWS and Azure equally; 1Security is Microsoft-native only.