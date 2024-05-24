AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge vs WindowsSCOPE

Choosing between AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge and WindowsSCOPE for your digital forensics and incident response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge: An AWS incident response framework that uses Athena to analyze CloudTrail events and EventBridge for notifications to investigate API activity and detect security misconfigurations.

WindowsSCOPE: A comprehensive incident response tool for Windows computers, providing advanced memory forensics and access to locked systems.