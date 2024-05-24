AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods vs BloodHound

Choosing between AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods and BloodHound for your offensive security needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

AWS IAM Privilege Escalation Methods: Documentation of an AWS IAM privilege escalation technique that exploits the iam:CreatePolicyVersion permission to gain elevated access through policy manipulation.

BloodHound: BloodHound is a Javascript web application that uses graph theory to analyze Active Directory and Azure environments, revealing hidden relationships and potential attack paths through visual mapping.