Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a commercial ciem tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator is a free ciem tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciem fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing large AWS environments who need to eliminate excess IAM permissions without manual policy review will find AWS IAM Access Analyzer indispensable; it surfaces unused access across your account ecosystem and validates least privilege automatically. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM functions directly, catching the permission creep that auditors flag every time. Skip this if your organization runs mostly outside AWS or treats IAM governance as a once-yearly compliance checkbox rather than ongoing hygiene.
Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator
DevOps teams and developers who need to stop guessing at IAM permissions will find Policy Sentry's template-based approach faster than hand-crafting policies; it cuts the permission enumeration work that typically consumes half your policy review cycle. The 2,106 GitHub stars and free pricing mean adoption friction is near zero, and the tool actually enforces least privilege by design rather than just suggesting it. Skip this if your organization requires vendor support contracts or needs a UI-driven policy generator for security teams who don't read JSON; Policy Sentry is CLI-first and assumes you're comfortable with code.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions.
Policy Sentry is an automated IAM policy generator that helps developers create least privilege AWS IAM policies through a template-based workflow.
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Common questions about comparing AWS IAM Access Analyzer vs Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator for your ciem needs.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer: AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc...
Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator: Policy Sentry is an automated IAM policy generator that helps developers create least privilege AWS IAM policies through a template-based workflow..
Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer is developed by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator is open-source with 2,106 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer and Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator serve similar CIEM use cases: both are CIEM tools, both cover Least Privilege, Policy, AWS. Key differences: AWS IAM Access Analyzer is Commercial while Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator is Free, Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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