AWS IAM Access Analyzer: AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc...

Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator: Policy Sentry is an automated IAM policy generator that helps developers create least privilege AWS IAM policies through a template-based workflow..

Both serve the CIEM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.