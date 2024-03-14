Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws-fast-fixes is a free cloud security posture management tool. Metabadger is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams inheriting under-hardened AWS accounts will move fastest with aws-fast-fixes because it automates the 15-20 baseline controls AWS leaves disabled by default, cutting your initial compliance lift from weeks to hours. The tool ships as free GitHub scripts with 106 stars and covers the foundational NIST Identify and Protect functions that most organizations botch on first pass: CloudTrail, GuardDuty, and default encryption across services. Not for teams needing continuous drift detection or remediation at scale; this is a one-time onboarding accelerant, not a posture management platform.
Security teams managing large AWS EC2 fleets should use Metabadger to eliminate IMDSv1 exposure at scale; the automation handles what manual remediation cannot, reducing SSRF attack surface across hundreds or thousands of instances without requiring instance restarts. The tool is free and open-source with 143 GitHub stars, meaning it runs on your infrastructure with no vendor lock-in. Skip this if your environment is mostly containerized or your EC2 instances are already hardened through infrastructure-as-code; Metabadger solves a specific, already-known compliance gap, not a discovery problem.
A collection of automation scripts that quickly enable essential AWS security and compliance features that are not activated by default in AWS accounts.
Metabadger automates the upgrade of AWS EC2 instances to use the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2) to prevent SSRF attacks and reduce attack surface.
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Common questions about comparing aws-fast-fixes vs Metabadger for your cloud security posture management needs.
aws-fast-fixes: A collection of automation scripts that quickly enable essential AWS security and compliance features that are not activated by default in AWS accounts..
Metabadger: Metabadger automates the upgrade of AWS EC2 instances to use the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2) to prevent SSRF attacks and reduce attack surface..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws-fast-fixes is open-source with 106 GitHub stars. Metabadger is open-source with 143 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aws-fast-fixes and Metabadger serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Security Hardening, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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