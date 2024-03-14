aws-fast-fixes: A collection of automation scripts that quickly enable essential AWS security and compliance features that are not activated by default in AWS accounts..

Metabadger: Metabadger automates the upgrade of AWS EC2 instances to use the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2) to prevent SSRF attacks and reduce attack surface..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.