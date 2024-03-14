Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws-fast-fixes is a free cloud security posture management tool. CloudMapper is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams inheriting under-hardened AWS accounts will move fastest with aws-fast-fixes because it automates the 15-20 baseline controls AWS leaves disabled by default, cutting your initial compliance lift from weeks to hours. The tool ships as free GitHub scripts with 106 stars and covers the foundational NIST Identify and Protect functions that most organizations botch on first pass: CloudTrail, GuardDuty, and default encryption across services. Not for teams needing continuous drift detection or remediation at scale; this is a one-time onboarding accelerant, not a posture management platform.
AWS-focused security teams with limited budgets should start with CloudMapper for its IAM policy analysis and unused resource discovery, capabilities that cost thousands monthly in competing tools. The 6,271 GitHub stars and active community indicate this open-source tool catches real misconfigurations that escape default AWS tooling, particularly around overpermissioned roles and orphaned infrastructure. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or native compliance reporting; CloudMapper's strength is surgical AWS inventory work, not breadth.
A collection of automation scripts that quickly enable essential AWS security and compliance features that are not activated by default in AWS accounts.
CloudMapper is an AWS security analysis tool that audits configurations, identifies misconfigurations, analyzes IAM policies, finds unused resources, and provides network visualization capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing aws-fast-fixes vs CloudMapper for your cloud security posture management needs.
aws-fast-fixes: A collection of automation scripts that quickly enable essential AWS security and compliance features that are not activated by default in AWS accounts..
CloudMapper: CloudMapper is an AWS security analysis tool that audits configurations, identifies misconfigurations, analyzes IAM policies, finds unused resources, and provides network visualization capabilities..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws-fast-fixes is open-source with 106 GitHub stars. CloudMapper is open-source with 6,271 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aws-fast-fixes and CloudMapper serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Security Configuration, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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