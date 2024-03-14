Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws-fast-fixes is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Security Architectures is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams inheriting under-hardened AWS accounts will move fastest with aws-fast-fixes because it automates the 15-20 baseline controls AWS leaves disabled by default, cutting your initial compliance lift from weeks to hours. The tool ships as free GitHub scripts with 106 stars and covers the foundational NIST Identify and Protect functions that most organizations botch on first pass: CloudTrail, GuardDuty, and default encryption across services. Not for teams needing continuous drift detection or remediation at scale; this is a one-time onboarding accelerant, not a posture management platform.
Security teams building AWS infrastructure from scratch or remediating widespread misconfigurations will find AWS Security Architectures most valuable; it automates the tedious work of validating controls across accounts before they drift, which is where most teams actually fail. The free pricing and GitHub availability mean you can pilot it in a single account without procurement friction. Skip this if your team already has a mature CSPM with compliance reporting baked in; AWS Security Architectures prioritizes configuration validation and event monitoring over audit trails and evidence collection for certification audits.
A collection of automation scripts that quickly enable essential AWS security and compliance features that are not activated by default in AWS accounts.
A comprehensive AWS security automation toolkit that provides event monitoring, data protection, resource management, and security configuration validation across AWS environments.
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Common questions about comparing aws-fast-fixes vs AWS Security Architectures for your cloud security posture management needs.
aws-fast-fixes: A collection of automation scripts that quickly enable essential AWS security and compliance features that are not activated by default in AWS accounts..
AWS Security Architectures: A comprehensive AWS security automation toolkit that provides event monitoring, data protection, resource management, and security configuration validation across AWS environments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws-fast-fixes and AWS Security Architectures serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Security Configuration, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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