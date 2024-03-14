Security teams inheriting under-hardened AWS accounts will move fastest with aws-fast-fixes because it automates the 15-20 baseline controls AWS leaves disabled by default, cutting your initial compliance lift from weeks to hours. The tool ships as free GitHub scripts with 106 stars and covers the foundational NIST Identify and Protect functions that most organizations botch on first pass: CloudTrail, GuardDuty, and default encryption across services. Not for teams needing continuous drift detection or remediation at scale; this is a one-time onboarding accelerant, not a posture management platform.

AWS Security Architectures

Security teams building AWS infrastructure from scratch or remediating widespread misconfigurations will find AWS Security Architectures most valuable; it automates the tedious work of validating controls across accounts before they drift, which is where most teams actually fail. The free pricing and GitHub availability mean you can pilot it in a single account without procurement friction. Skip this if your team already has a mature CSPM with compliance reporting baked in; AWS Security Architectures prioritizes configuration validation and event monitoring over audit trails and evidence collection for certification audits.