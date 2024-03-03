Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design.

AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is a free backup as a service tool. Cohesity RecoveryAgent is a commercial business continuity planning tool by Cohesity . Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Cohesity RecoveryAgent because its blueprint-driven automation cuts recovery time from hours to minutes without requiring manual orchestration across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. The tool covers all four NIST RC and RS functions needed to execute and contain incidents, and its malware scanning during recovery prevents reinfection on restore, which most recovery platforms skip entirely. Skip this if your organization runs a single cloud platform or hasn't experienced ransomware; the complexity of multi-environment orchestration adds overhead that doesn't pay for itself in simpler deployments.