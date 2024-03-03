Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is a free backup as a service tool. Cohesity RecoveryAgent is a commercial business continuity planning tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Cohesity RecoveryAgent because its blueprint-driven automation cuts recovery time from hours to minutes without requiring manual orchestration across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. The tool covers all four NIST RC and RS functions needed to execute and contain incidents, and its malware scanning during recovery prevents reinfection on restore, which most recovery platforms skip entirely. Skip this if your organization runs a single cloud platform or hasn't experienced ransomware; the complexity of multi-environment orchestration adds overhead that doesn't pay for itself in simpler deployments.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
Orchestrates disaster and cyber recovery workflows using automated blueprints.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery vs Cohesity RecoveryAgent for your backup as a service needs.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery: Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS..
Cohesity RecoveryAgent: Orchestrates disaster and cyber recovery workflows using automated blueprints. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Blueprint-driven recovery automation, Automated malware scanning during recovery, AI-driven anomaly detection..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery and Cohesity RecoveryAgent serve similar Backup as a Service use cases. Key differences: AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is Free while Cohesity RecoveryAgent is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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