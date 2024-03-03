Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is a free backup as a service tool. Cohesity DataProtect is a commercial backup as a service tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling hybrid infrastructure will find DataProtect's strength in recovery speed; instant mass restore across VMs, files, and application objects cuts RTO dramatically when ransomware hits. The platform's immutable snapshots plus ML-based attack detection cover both the RC.RP and DE.CM functions of NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get solid incident recovery paired with ongoing anomaly hunting. Skip this if your primary need is SaaS-only backup or if you lack the infrastructure team to own a hybrid platform; DataProtect requires more operational integration than pure cloud backup services.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
Enterprise backup and recovery platform for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS workloads
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Common questions about comparing AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery vs Cohesity DataProtect for your backup as a service needs.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery: Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS..
Cohesity DataProtect: Enterprise backup and recovery platform for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS workloads. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include Single management platform for backup, CDP, DR, and search, Immutable snapshots in secured file system, API-first extensibility with marketplace ecosystem..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery and Cohesity DataProtect serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Key differences: AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is Free while Cohesity DataProtect is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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