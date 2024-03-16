Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Config is a free cloud security posture management tool. Nuvola is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams with drift-heavy environments should start here; AWS Config catches resource configuration changes in real time at zero marginal cost, making it the fastest way to enforce consistency across accounts. It's native to AWS, deploys in minutes, and feeds directly into compliance frameworks like CIS Benchmarks and PCI DSS without additional licensing. Skip this if you need cross-cloud CSPM or deep remediation automation; Config excels at visibility and audit trails for AWS-only shops, not orchestration across Azure or GCP.
AWS-focused security teams with limited budgets will extract real value from Nuvola's graph-based attack path visualization, which turns static misconfigurations into interactive threat chains you can actually navigate. The free pricing removes procurement friction for teams piloting cloud posture work, and the digital twin approach catches lateral movement paths that rule-based scanners alone miss. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or CSPM integrations with your existing ticketing workflow; Nuvola's strength is depth in one cloud, not breadth across platforms.
Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources.
A cloud security analysis tool that creates digital twins of AWS environments using graph databases to identify attack paths and security misconfigurations through automated and manual rule-based assessments.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Config vs Nuvola for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Config: Assess, audit, and evaluate configurations of AWS resources..
Nuvola: A cloud security analysis tool that creates digital twins of AWS environments using graph databases to identify attack paths and security misconfigurations through automated and manual rule-based assessments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Config and Nuvola serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Configuration Management, AWS. Key differences: Nuvola is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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