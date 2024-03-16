AWS teams with drift-heavy environments should start here; AWS Config catches resource configuration changes in real time at zero marginal cost, making it the fastest way to enforce consistency across accounts. It's native to AWS, deploys in minutes, and feeds directly into compliance frameworks like CIS Benchmarks and PCI DSS without additional licensing. Skip this if you need cross-cloud CSPM or deep remediation automation; Config excels at visibility and audit trails for AWS-only shops, not orchestration across Azure or GCP.

AWS Key Usage Detector

Security teams investigating suspected AWS credential compromise or insider threats will find AWS Key Usage Detector invaluable for pinpointing when and where stolen keys were actually used across your infrastructure. The tool's free pricing and direct CloudTrail analysis mean you can run forensics immediately without vendor lock-in or waiting for procurement; the 122 GitHub stars signal active use by practitioners, not theoretical adoption. This is a forensic instrument, not a prevention layer, so skip it if you need real-time detection of compromised credentials before they're exploited, or continuous monitoring across accounts without manual CloudTrail export workflows.