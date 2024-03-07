AWS Config Rules Repository is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Log is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams building compliance automation on AWS will extract the most value from AWS Config Rules Repository because it's free and community-maintained, meaning no vendor lock-in and rules that evolve with real deployment patterns rather than marketing cycles. The repository has 1,714 GitHub stars and covers the Config Rules API surface broadly enough that most teams won't need to write rules from scratch. Skip this if you need a managed compliance platform with remediation workflows and audit trails; this is a rules library for teams who already own their Config infrastructure and want to avoid vendor SaaS pricing.
Teams operating AWS environments who need fast audit trails of who changed what in their infrastructure will find AWS Log valuable; it's free, lightweight, and pulls directly from AWS Config without additional agents. The tool excels at the Govern function of NIST CSF 2.0, giving you configuration history that makes compliance documentation and change tracking straightforward. Skip this if you need real-time alerting on misconfigurations or cross-cloud visibility; AWS Log is a historical audit tool, not a live posture scanner.
A community repository of custom AWS Config rules for evaluating AWS resource configurations against compliance and security standards.
A command-line tool that shows configuration history and changes of AWS resources using AWS Config service.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Config Rules Repository vs AWS Log for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Config Rules Repository: A community repository of custom AWS Config rules for evaluating AWS resource configurations against compliance and security standards..
AWS Log: A command-line tool that shows configuration history and changes of AWS resources using AWS Config service..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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