AWS teams that need immutable audit logs for compliance and incident response should start with CloudTrail; it's free, ships with AWS, and captures every API call across your account, making it the baseline that most security programs build on. The service is SOC 2 Type II certified and satisfies most regulatory audit requirements without additional tooling. Skip CloudTrail if you're looking for behavioral threat detection or real-time alerting on suspicious activity; it's a log collection engine, not an analytics platform, so you'll need a SIEM or security data lake downstream to actually find the signal in the noise.

IBM QRadar SIEM

Enterprise security operations teams managing complex hybrid infrastructure will get the most from IBM QRadar SIEM because its native Sigma Rules support and automated case creation actually shrink mean-time-to-response instead of just adding noise to your queue. The platform scores strong on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning detection and analysis are wired tight, but it skews toward visibility and threat hunting over incident recovery orchestration. Skip this if your team is small, under-staffed, or expects a tool that will do alert triage for you; QRadar requires seasoned analysts who know what they're looking for.