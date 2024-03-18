Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Certificate Manager is a free certificate lifecycle management tool. Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management is a commercial certificate lifecycle management tool by sectigo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best certificate lifecycle management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams running most or all of their infrastructure on AWS should use AWS Certificate Manager because it eliminates certificate procurement friction and automates renewal for resources already locked into the ecosystem, with zero per-certificate cost. ACM integrates natively with CloudFront, ALB, NLB, and API Gateway, meaning certificates provision in minutes and renew automatically without manual intervention or tooling. Skip this if your architecture spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises infrastructure heavily; you'll end up managing certificates across three different systems anyway, and a third-party platform will serve you better than jumping between vendor consoles.
Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management
Organizations managing certificate lifecycles across hybrid infrastructure will benefit most from Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management because its 47-day renewal windows force discipline into what is otherwise a creeping operational liability. The tool maps to NIST PR.PS and PR.IR by automating discovery and renewal across internal and external certificates, eliminating the manual tracking that causes outages. This is less useful for teams already running mature certificate management workflows or those needing deeper integration with specific PKI platforms; the 47-day constraint is a feature for chaotic environments and a limitation for shops with custom expiration strategies.
Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.
Automated SSL/TLS certificate lifecycle mgmt for 47-day validity periods
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Common questions about comparing AWS Certificate Manager vs Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management for your certificate lifecycle management needs.
AWS Certificate Manager: Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager..
Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management: Automated SSL/TLS certificate lifecycle mgmt for 47-day validity periods. built by sectigo. Core capabilities include Full SSL/TLS certificate discovery for internal and external certificates, Automated certificate renewal and lifecycle management, Automation protocol mapping for vendor technologies..
Both serve the Certificate Lifecycle Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Certificate Manager and Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management serve similar Certificate Lifecycle Management use cases: both are Certificate Lifecycle Management tools, both cover SSL, TLS. Key differences: AWS Certificate Manager is Free while Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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