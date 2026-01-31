Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management: Automates certificate lifecycle mgmt with private CA and public CA integration. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Private Certificate Authority creation with PKI-as-a-service, Centralized storage for private and public certificates, Automated certificate renewals with CSR and key generation..

Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management: Automated SSL/TLS certificate lifecycle mgmt for 47-day validity periods. built by sectigo. Core capabilities include Full SSL/TLS certificate discovery for internal and external certificates, Automated certificate renewal and lifecycle management, Automation protocol mapping for vendor technologies..

Both serve the Certificate Lifecycle Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.