AWS Auto Remediate is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Security Hub is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams running Config at scale who need to close the gap between detection and remediation will find real value in AWS Auto Remediate; the free price point and native Lambda integration mean you can deploy enforcement rules within hours, not weeks. The 220 GitHub stars reflect active use in production shops, particularly those standardizing on AWS-native tooling. This is not for buyers seeking multi-cloud CSPM or those who need audit trails and change approval workflows; Auto Remediate prioritizes speed over governance, which works if your risk tolerance is high and your Config rules are already well-tuned.
Teams running AWS-native workloads who need fast visibility into misconfigurations without a separate vendor contract should start with Security Hub; it's free, runs natively across your account, and surfaces compliance gaps that most teams miss in their first month. The service maps to 200+ AWS best practices and integrates findings from GuardDuty, Inspector, and Macie without additional tooling. Skip this if you need multi-cloud posture management or deep forensics; Security Hub excels at AWS hygiene but doesn't prioritize response automation or investigation depth the way paid CSPM platforms do.
An automated AWS security compliance remediation system that uses Lambda functions and SQS queues to automatically fix security violations detected by AWS Config.
Automate AWS security checks and centralize security alerts.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Auto Remediate vs AWS Security Hub for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Auto Remediate: An automated AWS security compliance remediation system that uses Lambda functions and SQS queues to automatically fix security violations detected by AWS Config..
AWS Security Hub: Automate AWS security checks and centralize security alerts..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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