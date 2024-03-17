AWS Auto Remediate is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Security Controls is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams running Config at scale who need to close the gap between detection and remediation will find real value in AWS Auto Remediate; the free price point and native Lambda integration mean you can deploy enforcement rules within hours, not weeks. The 220 GitHub stars reflect active use in production shops, particularly those standardizing on AWS-native tooling. This is not for buyers seeking multi-cloud CSPM or those who need audit trails and change approval workflows; Auto Remediate prioritizes speed over governance, which works if your risk tolerance is high and your Config rules are already well-tuned.
Teams already committed to AWS and managing compliance frameworks like PCI-DSS or HIPAA should start here; AWS Security Controls embeds native controls directly into the services you're already paying for, eliminating the tax of a separate tool subscription. The controls map to specific NIST CSF functions and cover Identity & Access Management, data protection, and logging across 200+ AWS services without additional licensing. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or need visibility across Kubernetes clusters and SaaS applications; the controls are AWS-only and won't help you govern Google Cloud or Azure resources.
An automated AWS security compliance remediation system that uses Lambda functions and SQS queues to automatically fix security violations detected by AWS Config.
Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Auto Remediate vs AWS Security Controls for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Auto Remediate: An automated AWS security compliance remediation system that uses Lambda functions and SQS queues to automatically fix security violations detected by AWS Config..
AWS Security Controls: Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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