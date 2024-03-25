Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Audit Manager is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Sicura Security Control Management is a commercial compliance management tool by Sicura. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing compliance across multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Audit Manager's native integration and zero-cost entry point eliminate the usual friction of bolting on third-party audit tools. It automates evidence collection for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS frameworks, cutting manual assessment time by roughly 60 percent compared to spreadsheet-driven approaches. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems in equal measure; Audit Manager stays firmly in the AWS ecosystem and won't consolidate findings across hybrid environments.
Sicura Security Control Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing compliance across regulated infrastructure will find real value in Sicura Security Control Management because it actually closes the gap between control selection and continuous validation, not just documenting what you should do. The platform's strength in PR.PS and DE.CM means you get automated remediation tied to continuous monitoring, which cuts the weeks of manual control testing that kill certification timelines. Skip this if your primary concern is threat detection or incident response; Sicura is built for control hygiene and audit readiness, not breach hunting.
Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.
Automated security control management and compliance platform for regulated industries.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Audit Manager vs Sicura Security Control Management for your compliance management needs.
AWS Audit Manager: Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc...
Sicura Security Control Management: Automated security control management and compliance platform for regulated industries. built by Sicura. Core capabilities include Automated security control selection, Automated remediation and validation of controls, Continuous monitoring and enforcement of security posture..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Audit Manager is developed by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Sicura Security Control Management is developed by Sicura. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Audit Manager and Sicura Security Control Management serve similar Compliance Management use cases: both are Compliance Management tools. Key differences: AWS Audit Manager is Free while Sicura Security Control Management is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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