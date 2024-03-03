Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Assume Role Helper is a free privileged access management tool. Common Fate is a commercial privileged access management tool by Common Fate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps engineers and security teams managing multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Assume Role Helper valuable for reducing credential management friction without adding another IAM tool to their stack. The free, open-source approach (41 GitHub stars) eliminates manual credentials file editing, which directly cuts the most common source of exposed keys in CLI workflows. Skip this if you need centralized audit logging or cross-platform credential vaulting; this is a local efficiency play, not an access governance platform.
Mid-market and enterprise teams running AWS or GCP will find the most value in Common Fate's time-bound access model, which eliminates standing privileges without the operational friction of traditional PAM. The platform's Policy-as-Code approach and automated workflows tied to on-call systems mean your engineers spend less time in access requests and your security team audits fewer dormant accounts. Skip this if you need unified PAM across multiple cloud providers or on-premises infrastructure; Common Fate is deliberately cloud-native and won't stretch beyond AWS and GCP.
A CLI utility that simplifies switching between different AWS roles by automatically managing AWS credentials file modifications.
JIT privileged access mgmt platform for cloud-native teams on AWS & GCP.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Assume Role Helper vs Common Fate for your privileged access management needs.
AWS Assume Role Helper: A CLI utility that simplifies switching between different AWS roles by automatically managing AWS credentials file modifications..
Common Fate: JIT privileged access mgmt platform for cloud-native teams on AWS & GCP. built by Common Fate. Core capabilities include Just-in-time (JIT) privileged access to AWS and GCP accounts, Time-bound and fine-grained access provisioning, Secure database access control and auditing down to row-level..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Assume Role Helper and Common Fate serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: AWS Assume Role Helper is Free while Common Fate is Commercial, AWS Assume Role Helper is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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