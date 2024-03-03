DevOps engineers and security teams managing multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Assume Role Helper valuable for reducing credential management friction without adding another IAM tool to their stack. The free, open-source approach (41 GitHub stars) eliminates manual credentials file editing, which directly cuts the most common source of exposed keys in CLI workflows. Skip this if you need centralized audit logging or cross-platform credential vaulting; this is a local efficiency play, not an access governance platform.

Common Fate

Mid-market and enterprise teams running AWS or GCP will find the most value in Common Fate's time-bound access model, which eliminates standing privileges without the operational friction of traditional PAM. The platform's Policy-as-Code approach and automated workflows tied to on-call systems mean your engineers spend less time in access requests and your security team audits fewer dormant accounts. Skip this if you need unified PAM across multiple cloud providers or on-premises infrastructure; Common Fate is deliberately cloud-native and won't stretch beyond AWS and GCP.