Andromeda Smart Just-in-Time Access

Security teams managing privileged access across hybrid cloud infrastructure will get the most from Andromeda Smart Just-in-Time Access because its AI-driven approval engine actually reduces access decision latency without sacrificing forensic visibility. The tool maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA and DE.CM controls, with behavioral anomaly detection that catches risky requests before they're provisioned and natural language session summaries that make incident reconstruction faster than manual log review. Skip this if your organization needs standing privilege management as a primary use case; Andromeda is built to migrate you away from that model, not coexist with it indefinitely.