Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
awesome-vulnerable-apps is a free cyber range training tool. Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building internal cyber ranges or red team labs should use awesome-vulnerable-apps for its curated library of real vulnerable applications; the 1,229 GitHub stars reflect active community maintenance and regular updates rather than abandoned code. This works best for hands-on training where learners need to exploit actual CVEs in isolated environments, not for compliance checkbox exercises or managed security service delivery. Skip it if your team needs guided labs with scoring rubrics or instructor dashboards; awesome-vulnerable-apps is a raw ingredient list, not a packaged training platform.
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA)
Security training teams and individual penetration testers who need a lightweight, immediately deployable target for hands-on web vulnerability practice should use Damn Vulnerable Web Application. It's free, requires minimal infrastructure setup, and has 12,763 GitHub stars from over a decade of active use in university courses and corporate security bootcamps. Skip it if your team needs a modern, authenticated web application that reflects current OWASP Top 10 attack surfaces; DVWA's PHP/MySQL stack and dated code patterns won't prepare you for the architectural complexity of production applications.
A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning
A deliberately vulnerable PHP/MySQL web application designed for security training, testing, and educational purposes in controlled environments.
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Common questions about comparing awesome-vulnerable-apps vs Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) for your cyber range training needs.
awesome-vulnerable-apps: A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning..
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA): A deliberately vulnerable PHP/MySQL web application designed for security training, testing, and educational purposes in controlled environments..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
awesome-vulnerable-apps is open-source with 1,229 GitHub stars. Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) is open-source with 12,763 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
awesome-vulnerable-apps and Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Education, Vulnerable Applications. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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