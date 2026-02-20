Awareways Wave: Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training..

HacWare Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with micro-courses and compliance lesson plans. built by HacWare. Core capabilities include Micro training video courses (under 3 minutes), Interactive pre- and post-video quizzes, Compliance-based lesson plans (HIPAA, NIST, PCI DSS, SOC 2, etc.)..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.