Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Awareways Wave is a commercial security awareness training tool by Awareways. HacWare Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by HacWare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance frameworks will appreciate Awareways Wave because it maps training content directly to ISO 27001, NIS2, GDPR, DORA, and the EU AI Act without requiring separate curriculum management. The 85+ microlearning modules with role-based adaptive paths mean your finance team isn't sitting through the same phishing module as your developers, and the real-time dashboards give you the participation proof auditors demand. Skip this if your organization hasn't settled on a compliance standard yet or needs to train thousands of contractors through a fractured vendor ecosystem; the platform assumes you've already mapped your program to specific regulations.
HacWare Security Awareness Training
Startups and SMBs with thin security teams should start here; HacWare's sub-three-minute micro-courses actually get completed instead of abandoned in a training portal graveyard. Compliance-mapped lesson plans for HIPAA, PCI DSS, and SOC 2 mean you're not building curricula from scratch, and automated reminders keep enrollment honest without manual herding. Skip this if your organization needs to measure behavioral change beyond completion rates or wants advanced phishing simulation tied to training outcomes; HacWare excels at awareness fundamentals but doesn't close the loop on post-training vulnerability.
Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training.
Security awareness training platform with micro-courses and compliance lesson plans.
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Common questions about comparing Awareways Wave vs HacWare Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Awareways Wave: Security awareness microlearning platform with gamification and role-based training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training..
HacWare Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with micro-courses and compliance lesson plans. built by HacWare. Core capabilities include Micro training video courses (under 3 minutes), Interactive pre- and post-video quizzes, Compliance-based lesson plans (HIPAA, NIST, PCI DSS, SOC 2, etc.)..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Awareways Wave differentiates with 85+ microlearning modules covering security, privacy, AI literacy, and compliance topics, Adaptive learning tailored to different roles and risk levels, Gamified quizzes, skill games, and video-based training. HacWare Security Awareness Training differentiates with Micro training video courses (under 3 minutes), Interactive pre- and post-video quizzes, Compliance-based lesson plans (HIPAA, NIST, PCI DSS, SOC 2, etc.).
Awareways Wave is developed by Awareways. HacWare Security Awareness Training is developed by HacWare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Awareways Wave and HacWare Security Awareness Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both are Security Awareness Training tools, both cover Security Culture, Online Learning, Gamification. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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