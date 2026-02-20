Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Awareness Technologies is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Awareness Technologies. Mimecast Incydr is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Mimecast. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing insider risk across remote workforces should consider Awareness Technologies for its behavior analytics depth; Veriato's continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching anomalies that policy violations alone miss. The platform covers workforce activity tracking, insider threat detection, and parental controls across a single deployment, though the parental control feature signals this isn't purpose-built for pure insider threat,it's broader employee and family monitoring, which creates some feature bloat if you only care about insider risk detection.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with distributed workforces will find Mimecast Incydr's strongest value in detecting data movement to GenAI tools and across browsers, a gap most insider-threat tools ignore entirely. The PRISM risk-prioritization engine surfaces known and unknown exfiltration patterns in real-time without proxy deployment, which matters for organizations that rejected older solutions over performance overhead. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation over detection; Incydr prioritizes visibility and native containment controls but assumes your SOC will own the investigation workflow.
Endpoint security company offering workforce monitoring & parental control tools.
Detects and prevents insider-driven data loss, leak, and theft across endpoints
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Common questions about comparing Awareness Technologies vs Mimecast Incydr for your insider threat detection needs.
Awareness Technologies: Endpoint security company offering workforce monitoring & parental control tools. built by Awareness Technologies. Core capabilities include Workforce behavior analytics (Veriato), Insider risk management (Veriato), Remote and hybrid employee activity monitoring (Interguard)..
Mimecast Incydr: Detects and prevents insider-driven data loss, leak, and theft across endpoints. built by Mimecast. Core capabilities include PRISM intelligent risk prioritization system for known and unknown data risks, Real-time monitoring of data movement across endpoints, browsers, and cloud, Detection of data leaks to GenAI tools via copy-paste and file uploads..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Awareness Technologies differentiates with Workforce behavior analytics (Veriato), Insider risk management (Veriato), Remote and hybrid employee activity monitoring (Interguard). Mimecast Incydr differentiates with PRISM intelligent risk prioritization system for known and unknown data risks, Real-time monitoring of data movement across endpoints, browsers, and cloud, Detection of data leaks to GenAI tools via copy-paste and file uploads.
Awareness Technologies is developed by Awareness Technologies. Mimecast Incydr is developed by Mimecast. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Awareness Technologies and Mimecast Incydr serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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