Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing insider risk across remote workforces should consider Awareness Technologies for its behavior analytics depth; Veriato's continuous monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, catching anomalies that policy violations alone miss. The platform covers workforce activity tracking, insider threat detection, and parental controls across a single deployment, though the parental control feature signals this isn't purpose-built for pure insider threat,it's broader employee and family monitoring, which creates some feature bloat if you only care about insider risk detection.

Mimecast Incydr

Mid-market and enterprise teams with distributed workforces will find Mimecast Incydr's strongest value in detecting data movement to GenAI tools and across browsers, a gap most insider-threat tools ignore entirely. The PRISM risk-prioritization engine surfaces known and unknown exfiltration patterns in real-time without proxy deployment, which matters for organizations that rejected older solutions over performance overhead. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation over detection; Incydr prioritizes visibility and native containment controls but assumes your SOC will own the investigation workflow.