Mid-market and enterprise security teams enforcing insider threat policies will find value in Arexdata Time Tracking's activity logging and real-time alerting without the endpoint bloat of full EDR; on-premises deployment keeps sensitive workstation data off third-party infrastructure. The tool covers continuous monitoring and access control enforcement under NIST CSF 2.0, though it lacks the behavioral analytics and forensic depth that larger enterprises often demand for incident response. Skip this if you need cross-platform visibility beyond Windows or expect deep integration with your existing SIEM.

Mimecast Incydr

Mid-market and enterprise teams with distributed workforces will find Mimecast Incydr's strongest value in detecting data movement to GenAI tools and across browsers, a gap most insider-threat tools ignore entirely. The PRISM risk-prioritization engine surfaces known and unknown exfiltration patterns in real-time without proxy deployment, which matters for organizations that rejected older solutions over performance overhead. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation over detection; Incydr prioritizes visibility and native containment controls but assumes your SOC will own the investigation workflow.