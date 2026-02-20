Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arexdata Time Tracking is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Arexdata. Mimecast Incydr is a commercial insider threat detection tool by Mimecast. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best insider threat detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams enforcing insider threat policies will find value in Arexdata Time Tracking's activity logging and real-time alerting without the endpoint bloat of full EDR; on-premises deployment keeps sensitive workstation data off third-party infrastructure. The tool covers continuous monitoring and access control enforcement under NIST CSF 2.0, though it lacks the behavioral analytics and forensic depth that larger enterprises often demand for incident response. Skip this if you need cross-platform visibility beyond Windows or expect deep integration with your existing SIEM.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with distributed workforces will find Mimecast Incydr's strongest value in detecting data movement to GenAI tools and across browsers, a gap most insider-threat tools ignore entirely. The PRISM risk-prioritization engine surfaces known and unknown exfiltration patterns in real-time without proxy deployment, which matters for organizations that rejected older solutions over performance overhead. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation over detection; Incydr prioritizes visibility and native containment controls but assumes your SOC will own the investigation workflow.
Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design.
Detects and prevents insider-driven data loss, leak, and theft across endpoints
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata Time Tracking vs Mimecast Incydr for your insider threat detection needs.
Arexdata Time Tracking: Employee workstation activity monitoring module with privacy-first design. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files..
Mimecast Incydr: Detects and prevents insider-driven data loss, leak, and theft across endpoints. built by Mimecast. Core capabilities include PRISM intelligent risk prioritization system for known and unknown data risks, Real-time monitoring of data movement across endpoints, browsers, and cloud, Detection of data leaks to GenAI tools via copy-paste and file uploads..
Both serve the Insider Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arexdata Time Tracking differentiates with Activity and productivity reports on user time usage, Application and resource usage monitoring, Workstation activity logging including apps, websites, and files. Mimecast Incydr differentiates with PRISM intelligent risk prioritization system for known and unknown data risks, Real-time monitoring of data movement across endpoints, browsers, and cloud, Detection of data leaks to GenAI tools via copy-paste and file uploads.
Arexdata Time Tracking is developed by Arexdata. Mimecast Incydr is developed by Mimecast. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arexdata Time Tracking and Mimecast Incydr serve similar Insider Threat Detection use cases: both are Insider Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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