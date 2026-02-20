AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation: Managed phishing simulation campaigns for orgs of all sizes, ISO 27001 aligned. built by AWARE7 GmbH. Core capabilities include Customizable phishing email templates created in coordination with clients, Delayed email delivery for realistic simulation conditions, One-time or continuous phishing simulation campaigns..

Keepnet Phishing Simulator: AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include Over 30,000 phishing campaign templates, Multi-channel simulations (email, SMS, voice, QR code, MFA, callback), AI-generated phishing templates..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.