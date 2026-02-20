Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by AWARE7 GmbH. Keepnet Phishing Simulator is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Keepnet Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that lack in-house phishing campaign expertise should pick AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation because the vendor handles template design, delivery timing, and stakeholder reporting end-to-end, eliminating the operational lift that kills most internal programs. ISO 27001 alignment and coverage of both NIST Awareness and Training plus Risk Assessment functions mean the engagement produces defensible documentation for auditors. Skip this if your team wants a DIY platform with templated campaigns you run on your own schedule; AWARE7's managed model works best when you can commit staff time to coordinate with the vendor and present findings internally.
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies will get the most from Keepnet Phishing Simulator because its 30,000+ templates and multi-channel attack surface (email, SMS, voice, QR code, MFA) let you test user behavior against the actual threats your workforce faces, not sanitized simulations. The platform's false click filtering removes noise from automated security tools, giving you real metrics on human vulnerability, and automated enrollment of clickers into targeted training directly ties simulation results to behavior change. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or you need deep SOAR integration; Keepnet maps strongly to NIST Awareness and Training but lighter on the Detection and Response functions.
Managed phishing simulation campaigns for orgs of all sizes, ISO 27001 aligned.
AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training
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Common questions about comparing AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation vs Keepnet Phishing Simulator for your phishing simulation needs.
AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation: Managed phishing simulation campaigns for orgs of all sizes, ISO 27001 aligned. built by AWARE7 GmbH. Core capabilities include Customizable phishing email templates created in coordination with clients, Delayed email delivery for realistic simulation conditions, One-time or continuous phishing simulation campaigns..
Keepnet Phishing Simulator: AI-powered phishing simulation platform for security awareness training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include Over 30,000 phishing campaign templates, Multi-channel simulations (email, SMS, voice, QR code, MFA, callback), AI-generated phishing templates..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation differentiates with Customizable phishing email templates created in coordination with clients, Delayed email delivery for realistic simulation conditions, One-time or continuous phishing simulation campaigns. Keepnet Phishing Simulator differentiates with Over 30,000 phishing campaign templates, Multi-channel simulations (email, SMS, voice, QR code, MFA, callback), AI-generated phishing templates.
AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation is developed by AWARE7 GmbH. Keepnet Phishing Simulator is developed by Keepnet Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation and Keepnet Phishing Simulator serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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