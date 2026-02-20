AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation: Managed phishing simulation campaigns for orgs of all sizes, ISO 27001 aligned. built by AWARE7 GmbH. Core capabilities include Customizable phishing email templates created in coordination with clients, Delayed email delivery for realistic simulation conditions, One-time or continuous phishing simulation campaigns..

CybSafe PHISH: Phishing simulation platform with behavioral insights and automated campaigns. built by CybSafe Ltd.. Core capabilities include Phishing simulation library with customizable templates, NIST-aligned phishing difficulty levels, Susceptibility and behavioral insights reporting..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.