Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by AWARE7 GmbH. CybSafe PHISH is a commercial phishing simulation tool by CybSafe Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that lack in-house phishing campaign expertise should pick AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation because the vendor handles template design, delivery timing, and stakeholder reporting end-to-end, eliminating the operational lift that kills most internal programs. ISO 27001 alignment and coverage of both NIST Awareness and Training plus Risk Assessment functions mean the engagement produces defensible documentation for auditors. Skip this if your team wants a DIY platform with templated campaigns you run on your own schedule; AWARE7's managed model works best when you can commit staff time to coordinate with the vendor and present findings internally.
SMBs and mid-market firms with limited security staff will find CybSafe PHISH's automated campaign management and behavioral insights reporting the most practical defense against phishing; the platform tracks 25+ security behaviors and ties directly to NIST PR.AT awareness requirements, reducing manual orchestration overhead. The GenAI-powered template creation and intelligent consequence management mean your team spends less time building campaigns and more time acting on what actually changes employee behavior. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing XDR stacks or demands on-premises deployment; CybSafe PHISH prioritizes behavioral measurement over infrastructure flexibility.
Managed phishing simulation campaigns for orgs of all sizes, ISO 27001 aligned.
Phishing simulation platform with behavioral insights and automated campaigns
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Common questions about comparing AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation vs CybSafe PHISH for your phishing simulation needs.
AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation: Managed phishing simulation campaigns for orgs of all sizes, ISO 27001 aligned. built by AWARE7 GmbH. Core capabilities include Customizable phishing email templates created in coordination with clients, Delayed email delivery for realistic simulation conditions, One-time or continuous phishing simulation campaigns..
CybSafe PHISH: Phishing simulation platform with behavioral insights and automated campaigns. built by CybSafe Ltd.. Core capabilities include Phishing simulation library with customizable templates, NIST-aligned phishing difficulty levels, Susceptibility and behavioral insights reporting..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation differentiates with Customizable phishing email templates created in coordination with clients, Delayed email delivery for realistic simulation conditions, One-time or continuous phishing simulation campaigns. CybSafe PHISH differentiates with Phishing simulation library with customizable templates, NIST-aligned phishing difficulty levels, Susceptibility and behavioral insights reporting.
AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation is developed by AWARE7 GmbH. CybSafe PHISH is developed by CybSafe Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWARE7 Managed Phishing Simulation and CybSafe PHISH serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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