Mid-market and enterprise security teams responsible for DDoS resilience will benefit most from Avydos DDoS Threat Simulation because it's one of the few platforms that actually measures filter quality and detection speed rather than just simulating attacks. The DRS-Score standardizes your results across vendors and infrastructure, which matters when you're validating multiple third-party protections or justifying DDoS spend to finance; DORA and NIS2 compliance mapping also saves you the documentation work. Skip this if your organization lacks the internal bandwidth to run self-service testing regularly, since Avydos demands active engagement rather than passive monitoring.

Security Validation Platform

Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their controls actually stop attacks should use Picus Security's platform; it surfaces the gap between what you think your defenses do and what they actually do under simulated pressure. The platform maps to NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning it forces risk assessment and continuous monitoring to stay honest rather than letting both drift into checkbox compliance. Skip this if your team wants a tool that also handles incident response or threat hunting; Picus is narrowly built for one job,attack simulation,and does that job without the bloat.