Avydos DDoS Threat Simulation: Self-service cloud platform for controlled DDoS simulation and resilience testing. built by Avydos. Core capabilities include Layer 3/4 and Layer 7 DDoS attack simulation, Single and multi-vector attack support, Live dashboard for real-time attack and target reaction tracking..

Prelude Security Control Validation: Continuous security control validation platform testing EDR against adversary TTPs. built by Prelude Security. Core capabilities include Continuous security control validation against adversary tactics and techniques, Automated test building and launching targeting EDR response, Real-time visualization of security policies against relevant threats..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.