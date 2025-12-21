Avira Prime: All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & device optimization. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Real-time malware and online threat detection, Unlimited VPN with encrypted and anonymous browsing, Password generation and management..

McAfee McAfee+™ Ultimate Family: Family protection suite with antivirus, VPN, identity monitoring & coverage. built by McAfee. Core capabilities include Antivirus and anti-malware protection, Scam protection against fake texts and risky links, Secure VPN for encrypted connections..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.