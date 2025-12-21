Avira Phantom VPN Pro

Startups and small teams that need to mask employee traffic on public WiFi without managing infrastructure will find Avira Phantom VPN Pro's simplicity valuable; unlimited data across 1,400 servers means you don't meter usage or worry about overage surprises. The no-logs policy and bank-grade encryption align with PR.DS data security controls, so compliance conversations with customers asking for traffic confidentiality stay straightforward. This is not the tool for organizations that need centralized VPN gateway management, audit trails of user connection behavior, or integration with identity systems; Avira is a personal VPN service, not a network access control platform.