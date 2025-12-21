Avira Phantom VPN Pro: Commercial VPN service with unlimited data and bank-grade encryption. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Bank-grade encryption for network traffic, 1400 servers across 36 countries, IP address masking and virtual location assignment..

Blaze Networks Business VPN: UK-based business VPN provider using private network infrastructure. built by Blaze Networks Limited. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Proprietary UK-wide private core network infrastructure, Private SD-WAN network deployment, MPLS-based private network connectivity..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.