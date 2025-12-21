Avira Phantom VPN Pro is a commercial vpn tool by Avira. Blaze Networks Business VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Blaze Networks Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small teams that need to mask employee traffic on public WiFi without managing infrastructure will find Avira Phantom VPN Pro's simplicity valuable; unlimited data across 1,400 servers means you don't meter usage or worry about overage surprises. The no-logs policy and bank-grade encryption align with PR.DS data security controls, so compliance conversations with customers asking for traffic confidentiality stay straightforward. This is not the tool for organizations that need centralized VPN gateway management, audit trails of user connection behavior, or integration with identity systems; Avira is a personal VPN service, not a network access control platform.
Mid-market and enterprise teams in regulated industries who need multi-site connectivity without exposing traffic to the public internet will get the most from Blaze Networks Business VPN. Its private MPLS-based core network and PCI-DSS certification with AoC documentation eliminate the compliance friction that comes with standard VPN architectures, and the 6-hour SLA with 24/7 monitoring covers both availability and detection. Skip this if you're looking for a self-service, consumption-based model or need managed detection response capabilities beyond network edge monitoring; Blaze is purpose-built for organizations that value infrastructure control and compliance certitude over flexibility.
Commercial VPN service with unlimited data and bank-grade encryption
UK-based business VPN provider using private network infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Avira Phantom VPN Pro vs Blaze Networks Business VPN for your vpn needs.
Avira Phantom VPN Pro: Commercial VPN service with unlimited data and bank-grade encryption. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Bank-grade encryption for network traffic, 1400 servers across 36 countries, IP address masking and virtual location assignment..
Blaze Networks Business VPN: UK-based business VPN provider using private network infrastructure. built by Blaze Networks Limited. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Proprietary UK-wide private core network infrastructure, Private SD-WAN network deployment, MPLS-based private network connectivity..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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