Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..

ThreatDown Mobile Security: Mobile security solution for iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. built by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Web filtering and malicious website blocking, Malicious app detection and protection, In-app ad blocking..

Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.