Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. ThreatDown Mobile Security is a commercial mobile threat defense tool by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile threat defense fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS
iOS users who want basic device protection without paying should reach for Avira Free Mobile Security for its call blocker and anti-theft tracking, which actually work without requiring a subscription. The 100 MB daily VPN limit is honest about what free means; most competitors either throttle worse or hide their limitations behind aggressive upsells. Skip this if you need phishing protection or breach monitoring, both locked behind the paid tier, or if your threat model includes sophisticated iOS exploits rather than stolen devices and spam calls.
SMB and mid-market IT teams managing mixed iOS and Android fleets will get the most from ThreatDown Mobile Security because its multi-tenant dashboard lets one person enforce consistent policies across hundreds of devices without learning separate vendor consoles. The platform covers PR.PS and DE.CM across all four OS types, meaning you're detecting malicious apps and enforcing web filtering simultaneously rather than patching coverage gaps with bolt-on tools. Skip this if your organization needs advanced threat hunting or forensics; ThreatDown prioritizes blocking over investigation, so it's not built for security teams that need deep incident response capabilities.
Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features
Mobile security solution for iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices
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Common questions about comparing Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS vs ThreatDown Mobile Security for your mobile threat defense needs.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..
ThreatDown Mobile Security: Mobile security solution for iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. built by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Web filtering and malicious website blocking, Malicious app detection and protection, In-app ad blocking..
Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS differentiates with VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management. ThreatDown Mobile Security differentiates with Web filtering and malicious website blocking, Malicious app detection and protection, In-app ad blocking.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is developed by Avira. ThreatDown Mobile Security is developed by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS integrates with Dropbox, Google Drive, Safari. ThreatDown Mobile Security integrates with OneView. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS and ThreatDown Mobile Security serve similar Mobile Threat Defense use cases: both are Mobile Threat Defense tools, both cover IOS. Key differences: Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is Free while ThreatDown Mobile Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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