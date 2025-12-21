Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. Quick Heal Tablet Security for Android is a commercial mobile threat defense tool by Quick Heal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile threat defense fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS
iOS users who want basic device protection without paying should reach for Avira Free Mobile Security for its call blocker and anti-theft tracking, which actually work without requiring a subscription. The 100 MB daily VPN limit is honest about what free means; most competitors either throttle worse or hide their limitations behind aggressive upsells. Skip this if you need phishing protection or breach monitoring, both locked behind the paid tier, or if your threat model includes sophisticated iOS exploits rather than stolen devices and spam calls.
Quick Heal Tablet Security for Android
Startup and SMB security teams managing Android tablets without dedicated MDM infrastructure should evaluate Quick Heal Tablet Security for Android because its anti-theft remote wipe and parental controls handle the most common tablet loss and misuse scenarios in resource-constrained environments. The cloud deployment means no on-premise infrastructure, and the feature set covers PR.PS platform security through antivirus plus PR.AA access control via remote lock capabilities. Skip this if you need unified management across iOS, Windows, and Android devices or expect deep integration with your existing MDM stack; Quick Heal is tablet-specific and light on the policy enforcement depth that enterprise deployments require.
Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features
Security suite for Android tablets with antivirus, anti-theft & backup.
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Common questions about comparing Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS vs Quick Heal Tablet Security for Android for your mobile threat defense needs.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..
Quick Heal Tablet Security for Android: Security suite for Android tablets with antivirus, anti-theft & backup. built by Quick Heal. Core capabilities include Antivirus protection for Android tablets, Real-time virus protection, Anti-theft security with remote locate, lock, unlock, and wipe..
Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS differentiates with VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management. Quick Heal Tablet Security for Android differentiates with Antivirus protection for Android tablets, Real-time virus protection, Anti-theft security with remote locate, lock, unlock, and wipe.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is developed by Avira. Quick Heal Tablet Security for Android is developed by Quick Heal. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS and Quick Heal Tablet Security for Android serve similar Mobile Threat Defense use cases: both are Mobile Threat Defense tools. Key differences: Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is Free while Quick Heal Tablet Security for Android is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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