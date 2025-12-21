Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..

Quick Heal Tablet Security for Android: Security suite for Android tablets with antivirus, anti-theft & backup. built by Quick Heal. Core capabilities include Antivirus protection for Android tablets, Real-time virus protection, Anti-theft security with remote locate, lock, unlock, and wipe..

Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.