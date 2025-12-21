Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. ESET Mobile Threat Defense is a commercial mobile threat defense tool by ESET. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile threat defense fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS
iOS users who want basic device protection without paying should reach for Avira Free Mobile Security for its call blocker and anti-theft tracking, which actually work without requiring a subscription. The 100 MB daily VPN limit is honest about what free means; most competitors either throttle worse or hide their limitations behind aggressive upsells. Skip this if you need phishing protection or breach monitoring, both locked behind the paid tier, or if your threat model includes sophisticated iOS exploits rather than stolen devices and spam calls.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed iOS and Android fleets will get the most from ESET Mobile Threat Defense because its MDM capabilities actually integrate with your existing Microsoft and VMware stacks instead of forcing a separate management layer. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and PR.PS controls across both platforms, with multilayered antimalware on Android and application blocking that actually works without breaking user experience. Skip this if you need heavy endpoint detection and response beyond device lockdown; ESET prioritizes prevention and access control over continuous behavioral monitoring, which matters if your threat model assumes compromised devices already on the network.
Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features
Mobile security solution for Android and iOS devices with MDM capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS vs ESET Mobile Threat Defense for your mobile threat defense needs.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..
ESET Mobile Threat Defense: Mobile security solution for Android and iOS devices with MDM capabilities. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Antimalware protection for Android devices, Mobile Device Management for iOS and iPadOS, Remote lock and wipe capabilities..
Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS differentiates with VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management. ESET Mobile Threat Defense differentiates with Antimalware protection for Android devices, Mobile Device Management for iOS and iPadOS, Remote lock and wipe capabilities.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is developed by Avira. ESET Mobile Threat Defense is developed by ESET. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS integrates with Dropbox, Google Drive, Safari. ESET Mobile Threat Defense integrates with Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Entra ID, VMware Workspace ONE, Apple Business Manager. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS and ESET Mobile Threat Defense serve similar Mobile Threat Defense use cases: both are Mobile Threat Defense tools, both cover IOS. Key differences: Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is Free while ESET Mobile Threat Defense is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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