Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..

ESET Mobile Threat Defense: Mobile security solution for Android and iOS devices with MDM capabilities. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Antimalware protection for Android devices, Mobile Device Management for iOS and iPadOS, Remote lock and wipe capabilities..

Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.