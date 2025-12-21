Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. Crowdroid: Behavior-Based Malware Detection System for Android is a free mobile threat defense tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile threat defense fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS
iOS users who want basic device protection without paying should reach for Avira Free Mobile Security for its call blocker and anti-theft tracking, which actually work without requiring a subscription. The 100 MB daily VPN limit is honest about what free means; most competitors either throttle worse or hide their limitations behind aggressive upsells. Skip this if you need phishing protection or breach monitoring, both locked behind the paid tier, or if your threat model includes sophisticated iOS exploits rather than stolen devices and spam calls.
Crowdroid: Behavior-Based Malware Detection System for Android
Security teams protecting Android fleets through behavioral anomaly detection rather than signature matching will find Crowdroid's crowdsourced detection model useful, particularly where zero-day mobile malware is a real concern. The system's strength lies in identifying suspicious runtime behavior patterns across thousands of devices simultaneously, creating detection coverage that improves as the user base grows. Skip this if you need real-time blocking or integration with existing MDM stacks; Crowdroid is best positioned as a detection and analysis layer for teams with the engineering capacity to operationalize its findings.
Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features
A behavior-based malware detection system for Android platforms that uses crowdsourcing to detect anomalies and malware in applications.
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Common questions about comparing Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS vs Crowdroid: Behavior-Based Malware Detection System for Android for your mobile threat defense needs.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS: Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit (unlimited in Pro version), Web protection against phishing sites (Pro version), Call blocker with blacklist management..
Crowdroid: Behavior-Based Malware Detection System for Android: A behavior-based malware detection system for Android platforms that uses crowdsourcing to detect anomalies and malware in applications..
Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS and Crowdroid: Behavior-Based Malware Detection System for Android serve similar Mobile Threat Defense use cases: both are Mobile Threat Defense tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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