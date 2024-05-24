Avira Free Antivirus vs Bitdefender GravityZone Platform

Choosing between Avira Free Antivirus and Bitdefender GravityZone Platform for your endpoint protection platform needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Avira Free Antivirus: Free antivirus for Mac with malware protection, VPN, and password manager

Bitdefender GravityZone Platform: Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities