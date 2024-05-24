CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Avira Free Antivirus vs Bitdefender GravityZone Platform

Avira Free Antivirus

Avira Free Antivirus

Free antivirus for Mac with malware protection, VPN, and password manager

Endpoint Protection Platform
 Open Source
Bitdefender GravityZone Platform

Bitdefender GravityZone Platform

Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities

Endpoint Protection Platform
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Avira Free Antivirus
Bitdefender GravityZone Platform
Pricing Model
Free
Commercial
Category
Endpoint Protection Platform
Endpoint Protection Platform
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Hybrid
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Avira
Bitdefender
Headquarters
Tettnang, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Antivirus
Endpoint Protection
Free Tools
Mac Os
Malware Detection
Password Management
Ransomware Prevention
Real Time Monitoring
VPN
Cloud Security
EDR
MITRE Attack
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Avira Free Antivirus

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories

Bitdefender GravityZone Platform

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR3/5
DE2/2
RS2/4
RC0/2
Total8/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Avira Free Antivirus vs Bitdefender GravityZone Platform: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Avira Free Antivirus and Bitdefender GravityZone Platform for your endpoint protection platform needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Avira Free Antivirus: Free antivirus for Mac with malware protection, VPN, and password manager

Bitdefender GravityZone Platform: Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Avira Free Antivirus vs Bitdefender GravityZone Platform?

Avira Free Antivirus, Bitdefender GravityZone Platform are all Endpoint Protection Platform solutions. Avira Free Antivirus Free antivirus for Mac with malware protection, VPN, and password manager. Bitdefender GravityZone Platform Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Avira Free Antivirus vs Bitdefender GravityZone Platform?

The choice between Avira Free Antivirus vs Bitdefender GravityZone Platform depends on your specific requirements. Avira Free Antivirus is free to use, while Bitdefender GravityZone Platform is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Avira Free Antivirus vs Bitdefender GravityZone Platform?

Avira Free Antivirus is Free, Bitdefender GravityZone Platform is Commercial. Avira Free Antivirus offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Avira Free Antivirus a good alternative to Bitdefender GravityZone Platform?

Yes, Avira Free Antivirus can be considered as an alternative to Bitdefender GravityZone Platform for Endpoint Protection Platform needs. Both tools offer Endpoint Protection Platform capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Avira Free Antivirus and Bitdefender GravityZone Platform be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Avira Free Antivirus and Bitdefender GravityZone Platform might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

