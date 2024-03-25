Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Avira. G DATA Total Security is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by G DATA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows
Budget-conscious individuals and small businesses protecting a single Windows device will find Avira Avira Free Security for Windows genuinely useful because the VPN and password manager are actually included, not paywalled extras like most free antivirus offerings. The product combines antivirus detection with system cleanup and identity theft monitoring in one lightweight install, reducing the need to chain together five different free tools. Skip this if you need centralized management across multiple devices or threat hunting capabilities; Avira's free tier is built for personal use, not teams.
Startups and SMBs running mixed Windows and mobile environments should pick G DATA Total Security for its DeepRay and BEAST AI ransomware detection, which catches encryption attacks that signature-based tools miss. The multi-platform coverage across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS with integrated BankGuard banking protection means you're not stitching together separate vendors for endpoint and mobile, reducing deployment friction when your team is lean. Skip this if you need advanced identity management or recovery-focused capabilities; G DATA prioritizes prevention and data protection over post-breach investigation, leaving gaps in NIST Identity Management and response tooling.
Free antivirus & security suite for Windows with VPN and system optimization
Multi-platform security suite with antivirus, firewall, and data protection
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Common questions about comparing Avira Avira Free Security for Windows vs G DATA Total Security for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows: Free antivirus & security suite for Windows with VPN and system optimization. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus protection, Free VPN, Password manager..
G DATA Total Security: Multi-platform security suite with antivirus, firewall, and data protection. built by G DATA. Core capabilities include Anti-ransomware protection with DeepRay and BEAST AI technologies, Multi-platform antivirus for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, Firewall protection for Windows systems..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows differentiates with Antivirus protection, Free VPN, Password manager. G DATA Total Security differentiates with Anti-ransomware protection with DeepRay and BEAST AI technologies, Multi-platform antivirus for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, Firewall protection for Windows systems.
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is developed by Avira. G DATA Total Security is developed by G DATA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows and G DATA Total Security serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Password Management. Key differences: Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is Free while G DATA Total Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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