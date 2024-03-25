Avira Avira Free Security for Windows: Free antivirus & security suite for Windows with VPN and system optimization. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus protection, Free VPN, Password manager..

G DATA Total Security: Multi-platform security suite with antivirus, firewall, and data protection. built by G DATA. Core capabilities include Anti-ransomware protection with DeepRay and BEAST AI technologies, Multi-platform antivirus for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, Firewall protection for Windows systems..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.