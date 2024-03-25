Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Avira. Avira Prime is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Avira. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows
Budget-conscious individuals and small businesses protecting a single Windows device will find Avira Avira Free Security for Windows genuinely useful because the VPN and password manager are actually included, not paywalled extras like most free antivirus offerings. The product combines antivirus detection with system cleanup and identity theft monitoring in one lightweight install, reducing the need to chain together five different free tools. Skip this if you need centralized management across multiple devices or threat hunting capabilities; Avira's free tier is built for personal use, not teams.
Startups and small teams who need real endpoint protection without hiring a dedicated security person should pick Avira Prime; the all-in-one bundle of antivirus, VPN, password management, and device optimization eliminates tool sprawl, and the real-time malware detection with continuous monitoring across PR.DE.CM means threats get caught before they spread. Skip this if you're evaluating for a mid-market workforce or need centralized policy control across hundreds of machines; Avira's strength is simplicity for small organizations, not complexity management at scale.
Free antivirus & security suite for Windows with VPN and system optimization
All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & device optimization
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Common questions about comparing Avira Avira Free Security for Windows vs Avira Prime for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows: Free antivirus & security suite for Windows with VPN and system optimization. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus protection, Free VPN, Password manager..
Avira Prime: All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & device optimization. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Real-time malware and online threat detection, Unlimited VPN with encrypted and anonymous browsing, Password generation and management..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows differentiates with Antivirus protection, Free VPN, Password manager. Avira Prime differentiates with Real-time malware and online threat detection, Unlimited VPN with encrypted and anonymous browsing, Password generation and management.
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is developed by Avira. Avira Prime is developed by Avira. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows and Avira Prime serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Password Management. Key differences: Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is Free while Avira Prime is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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