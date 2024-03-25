Avira Avira Free Security for Windows: Free antivirus & security suite for Windows with VPN and system optimization. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus protection, Free VPN, Password manager..

Avira Prime: All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & device optimization. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Real-time malware and online threat detection, Unlimited VPN with encrypted and anonymous browsing, Password generation and management..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.