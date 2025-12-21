Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. SecMobi Wiki is a free mobile threat defense tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile threat defense fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Avira Antivirus Security for Android
Android users who want free antivirus without paying for a VPN should pick Avira Antivirus Security for Android; the VPN comes included but capped at 100 MB daily, which means you're not subsidizing unused capacity. The free tier includes ransomware detection and a permissions manager that actually rates app privacy risk rather than just listing what apps request, which catches the mediocre apps most scanners miss. Skip this if you need continuous VPN coverage or rely on advanced features like camera/microphone blocking; those live behind the paid tier, so you're looking at a free antivirus that upsells rather than a genuinely free security suite.
Security teams evaluating mobile threat defense without budget to deploy a full platform should use SecMobi Wiki to baseline their knowledge before vendor selection. The resource library covers Android and iOS attack vectors, supply chain risks, and policy frameworks with white papers and webinars from practitioners, giving you the context to distinguish real mobile threats from vendor hype. This is reference material, not a detection tool; it won't replace MDM or MTD products for teams that already have mobile endpoints in production.
Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features.
A collection of mobile security resources with tools, white papers, ebooks, and webinars.
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Common questions about comparing Avira Antivirus Security for Android vs SecMobi Wiki for your mobile threat defense needs.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android: Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus scanner with ransomware protection, Free VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit, Smart Scan for threats and privacy risks..
SecMobi Wiki: A collection of mobile security resources with tools, white papers, ebooks, and webinars..
Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android and SecMobi Wiki serve similar Mobile Threat Defense use cases: both are Mobile Threat Defense tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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