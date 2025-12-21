Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android is a free mobile threat defense tool by Avira. Malwarebytes Mobile Security is a commercial mobile threat defense tool by Malwarebytes. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile threat defense fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Avira Antivirus Security for Android
Android users who want free antivirus without paying for a VPN should pick Avira Antivirus Security for Android; the VPN comes included but capped at 100 MB daily, which means you're not subsidizing unused capacity. The free tier includes ransomware detection and a permissions manager that actually rates app privacy risk rather than just listing what apps request, which catches the mediocre apps most scanners miss. Skip this if you need continuous VPN coverage or rely on advanced features like camera/microphone blocking; those live behind the paid tier, so you're looking at a free antivirus that upsells rather than a genuinely free security suite.
Organizations protecting employee and contractor phones without dedicated mobile device management will find Malwarebytes Mobile Security's Scam Guard AI useful for intercepting social engineering before it lands, paired with dark web monitoring that actually surfaces credentials tied to your users. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles both access control and data protection on the device itself. Skip this if your threat model assumes compromised endpoints need forensic recovery; Malwarebytes prioritizes prevention and removal over incident response capabilities.
Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features.
Mobile security app for Android and iOS with anti-scam and privacy features
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Common questions about comparing Avira Antivirus Security for Android vs Malwarebytes Mobile Security for your mobile threat defense needs.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android: Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus scanner with ransomware protection, Free VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit, Smart Scan for threats and privacy risks..
Malwarebytes Mobile Security: Mobile security app for Android and iOS with anti-scam and privacy features. built by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Scam Guard AI-powered chat companion for analyzing suspicious texts and links, Web protection against phishing and malicious websites, Scam text and call filtering..
Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android differentiates with Antivirus scanner with ransomware protection, Free VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit, Smart Scan for threats and privacy risks. Malwarebytes Mobile Security differentiates with Scam Guard AI-powered chat companion for analyzing suspicious texts and links, Web protection against phishing and malicious websites, Scam text and call filtering.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android is developed by Avira. Malwarebytes Mobile Security is developed by Malwarebytes. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Antivirus Security for Android and Malwarebytes Mobile Security serve similar Mobile Threat Defense use cases: both are Mobile Threat Defense tools. Key differences: Avira Antivirus Security for Android is Free while Malwarebytes Mobile Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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