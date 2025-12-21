Avira Antivirus Security for Android: Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus scanner with ransomware protection, Free VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit, Smart Scan for threats and privacy risks..

Malwarebytes Mobile Security: Mobile security app for Android and iOS with anti-scam and privacy features. built by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Scam Guard AI-powered chat companion for analyzing suspicious texts and links, Web protection against phishing and malicious websites, Scam text and call filtering..

Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.