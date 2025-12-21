Avira Antivirus Security for Android: Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus scanner with ransomware protection, Free VPN with 100 MB daily traffic limit, Smart Scan for threats and privacy risks..

Emsisoft Mobile Security: Mobile security app for Android devices with malware scanning and anti-theft. built by Emsisoft. Core capabilities include Malware scanning of all stored files, Real-time protection against malicious apps, Web protection to block dangerous websites..

Both serve the Mobile Threat Defense market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.