Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Antivirus Pro is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Avira. Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Kaseya. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs wanting straightforward endpoint malware protection without complexity should consider Avira Antivirus Pro, especially if your team lacks dedicated security staff to manage sophisticated EDR tools. The software covers the core defenses,real-time scanning, ransomware blocking, and web protection,across Windows and Mac with minimal overhead. Skip this if you need centralized threat hunting, incident response automation, or deep behavioral analytics; Avira prioritizes blocking over investigation and won't give you the visibility teams working through active breaches actually need.
Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware
SMB and mid-market shops already running Kaseya VSA will find real operational value here: one console for AV/AM policy, deployment, and monitoring across servers and workstations eliminates the friction of a separate security tool. The centralized management with group-based policies and configurable dashboards covers the NIST Continuous Monitoring function that most organizations in this segment neglect. Skip this if you need advanced threat hunting or behavioral detection beyond signature-based malware blocking; Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware is a hygiene play, not a detection platform.
Antivirus software for Windows and Mac with malware and ransomware protection
Centralized AV/AM management and deployment platform within Kaseya VSA RMM
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Common questions about comparing Avira Antivirus Pro vs Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Avira Antivirus Pro: Antivirus software for Windows and Mac with malware and ransomware protection. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Real-time malware protection, Ransomware detection and blocking, Web protection against infected sites..
Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware: Centralized AV/AM management and deployment platform within Kaseya VSA RMM. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Centralized antivirus and antimalware management within VSA, Network-wide policy deployment, Configurable dashboard for antivirus status monitoring..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Antivirus Pro differentiates with Real-time malware protection, Ransomware detection and blocking, Web protection against infected sites. Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware differentiates with Centralized antivirus and antimalware management within VSA, Network-wide policy deployment, Configurable dashboard for antivirus status monitoring.
Avira Antivirus Pro is developed by Avira. Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware is developed by Kaseya. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Antivirus Pro and Kaseya Anti-Virus and Anti-Malware serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Windows Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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