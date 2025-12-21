Avira Antivirus Pro: Antivirus software for Windows and Mac with malware and ransomware protection. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Real-time malware protection, Ransomware detection and blocking, Web protection against infected sites..

Bitdefender Antivirus Free: Free antivirus software for Windows, Android, and macOS devices. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and isolation, Behavior-based malware detection, Virus scanning and removal..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.