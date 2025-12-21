Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avira Antivirus Pro is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Avira. Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Avira. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs wanting straightforward endpoint malware protection without complexity should consider Avira Antivirus Pro, especially if your team lacks dedicated security staff to manage sophisticated EDR tools. The software covers the core defenses,real-time scanning, ransomware blocking, and web protection,across Windows and Mac with minimal overhead. Skip this if you need centralized threat hunting, incident response automation, or deep behavioral analytics; Avira prioritizes blocking over investigation and won't give you the visibility teams working through active breaches actually need.
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows
Budget-conscious individuals and small businesses protecting a single Windows device will find Avira Avira Free Security for Windows genuinely useful because the VPN and password manager are actually included, not paywalled extras like most free antivirus offerings. The product combines antivirus detection with system cleanup and identity theft monitoring in one lightweight install, reducing the need to chain together five different free tools. Skip this if you need centralized management across multiple devices or threat hunting capabilities; Avira's free tier is built for personal use, not teams.
Antivirus software for Windows and Mac with malware and ransomware protection
Free antivirus & security suite for Windows with VPN and system optimization
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Common questions about comparing Avira Antivirus Pro vs Avira Avira Free Security for Windows for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Avira Antivirus Pro: Antivirus software for Windows and Mac with malware and ransomware protection. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Real-time malware protection, Ransomware detection and blocking, Web protection against infected sites..
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows: Free antivirus & security suite for Windows with VPN and system optimization. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus protection, Free VPN, Password manager..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avira Antivirus Pro differentiates with Real-time malware protection, Ransomware detection and blocking, Web protection against infected sites. Avira Avira Free Security for Windows differentiates with Antivirus protection, Free VPN, Password manager.
Avira Antivirus Pro is developed by Avira. Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is developed by Avira. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avira Antivirus Pro and Avira Avira Free Security for Windows serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Windows Security. Key differences: Avira Antivirus Pro is Commercial while Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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