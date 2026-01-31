Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads: Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless. built by Aviatrix. Core capabilities include Distributed cloud firewall with real-time traffic inspection, Identity-aware policies for east-west segmentation, SmartGroups for dynamic workload policy mapping..

Tigera Calico Enterprise: Kubernetes security platform for network policy, compliance & observability. built by Tigera. Core capabilities include Network policy management for Kubernetes, Microsegmentation for container environments, Multi-cluster policy management..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.