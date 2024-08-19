Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Akamai. Tigera Calico Enterprise is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Tigera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best microsegmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across Azure, AWS, and GCP will get the most from Akamai Guardicore Segmentation because it enforces microsegmentation at the process level, not just the network perimeter, which actually stops lateral movement once an attacker is already inside. Its strength in continuous monitoring and asset management (DE.CM and ID.AM in NIST CSF 2.0) reflects real-time visibility into anomalies and a decoupled policy model that works regardless of your underlying infrastructure. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises with minimal cloud or if you need microsegmentation decisions made automatically by AI; Guardicore requires security teams to define and maintain segmentation policies themselves.
Enterprise security teams managing multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments will get the most from Calico Enterprise because it actually enforces zero-trust networking across clusters without forcing you to rip out your existing CNI. The platform covers three distinct NIST CSF 2.0 functions,infrastructure resilience, continuous monitoring, and access control,which is rare for a network policy tool, and the cluster mesh feature means you're not managing policies in isolation across cloud providers. Skip this if your workloads are mostly VMs or you need runtime threat detection alongside network controls; Calico assumes you've solved those problems elsewhere.
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
Kubernetes security platform for network policy, compliance & observability
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Guardicore Segmentation vs Tigera Calico Enterprise for your microsegmentation needs.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..
Tigera Calico Enterprise: Kubernetes security platform for network policy, compliance & observability. built by Tigera. Core capabilities include Network policy management for Kubernetes, Microsegmentation for container environments, Multi-cluster policy management..
Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation differentiates with Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows. Tigera Calico Enterprise differentiates with Network policy management for Kubernetes, Microsegmentation for container environments, Multi-cluster policy management.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is developed by Akamai. Tigera Calico Enterprise is developed by Tigera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation and Tigera Calico Enterprise serve similar Microsegmentation use cases: both are Microsegmentation tools, both cover Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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