Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..

Tigera Calico Enterprise: Kubernetes security platform for network policy, compliance & observability. built by Tigera. Core capabilities include Network policy management for Kubernetes, Microsegmentation for container environments, Multi-cluster policy management..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.