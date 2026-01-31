Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads: Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless. built by Aviatrix. Core capabilities include Distributed cloud firewall with real-time traffic inspection, Identity-aware policies for east-west segmentation, SmartGroups for dynamic workload policy mapping..

Illumio Segmentation: Microsegmentation platform preventing lateral movement across hybrid multi-cloud. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include Real-time traffic visibility across hybrid multi-cloud environments, AI-powered policy recommendations, Microsegmentation for workloads, endpoints, and data centers..

Both serve the Microsegmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.