Aviatrix High-Performance Encryption: High-performance IPsec encryption for multicloud & hybrid environments. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Parallel IPsec tunnels with ECMP routing for high-throughput encryption, 100+ Gbps hybrid throughput and 1 Tbps+ cloud-to-cloud encrypted performance, Automated tunnel provisioning based on instance size detection..

Blaze Networks Business VPN: UK-based business VPN provider using private network infrastructure. built by Blaze Networks Limited. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Proprietary UK-wide private core network infrastructure, Private SD-WAN network deployment, MPLS-based private network connectivity..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.