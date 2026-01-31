AVG Secure VPN: VPN service for encrypting internet traffic and accessing geo-restricted content. built by AVG. Core capabilities include 256-bit AES encryption, Access to 100+ server locations, Support for up to 10 simultaneous device connections..

PureVPN Apple TV VPN: VPN application for Apple TV devices running tvOS 17 and above. built by purevpn. Core capabilities include Access to 6,000+ servers in 80+ locations across 65+ countries, AES 256-bit encryption, Server speeds up to 20 Gbps..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.